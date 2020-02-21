× Woman dies in house fire in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a house fire that killed a woman in south St. Louis. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the woman was found dead Friday inside the home near Carondelet Park. Her name has not been released.

A man identifying himself as the woman’s ex-husband said she was 70 years old. Firefighters were called to the one-story home shortly after noon. A neighbor called 911 saying someone was trapped inside the home. Firefighters contained the flames and found the woman inside. She died at the scene.