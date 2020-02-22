11,108 St. Louis households freed from medical debt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Thousands of St. Louis families will soon be freed from medical debt thanks to local churches and the Deaconess Foundation. Millions of dollars will be poured into local neighborhoods allowing for families' medical debt to be forgiven.

Local, regional and national leaders of the United Church of Christ announced Jan. 18 that church donations have wiped out $12.9 million in medical debt for 11,108 households in and around St. Louis. Families received letters telling them that their debt, averaging $1,167, has been forgiven.