Billikens Dominate VCU, 80-62

The Billikens had a “blue out” at Chaifetz Arena on Friday night and they blew out their opponent, VCU, 80-62.

Javonte Perkins led SLU in scoring with 25 points, including 8 of 8 shooting and 17 points in the first half. Hasahn French chipped in 18 points while Terrence Hargorve Jr. scored 11 and Jordan Goodwin chipped in 10 points along with 11 rebounds.

The Billikens used a 17-0 run in the first half to pull away early in this contest. The run was filled with big dunks from French, Hargrove and Goodwin.

The victory ups the Saint Louis record to 19-8 overall and 8-6 in Atlantic 10 Conference play.