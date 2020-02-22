× Blues Continue Hot Streak, Beat Stars 5-1 in Dallas

After dropping five straight games, the Blues have now won three in a row. Their latest victory, a convincing 5-1 win over the Stars on Friday night in Dallas.

Alexander Steen and David Perron scored first period goals to build an early lead. Jordan Kyrou and Jaden Schwartz scored in the second to double the Blues lead to 4-0. Colton Parayko scored in the third period to make it 5-0 Blues. The Stars did break jake Allen’s shutout bid with 3:33 to go in the game on Jamie Oleksiak’s goal. The Blues were going for their third straight shutout.

The win was big for St. Louis. They have built a four point lead over the second place Stars with 80 points to Dallas’ 76 with 20 games remaining in the regular season.