Deputy fatally shoots man during domestic disturbance

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO – Friday night (February 21, 2020) Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 15000 block of North State Highway 21 for a report of a suicide. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with a female resident of the home. Deputies explained their presence and were told by the woman that no one had committed suicide in the home.

Upon learning a male subject in the home was the reason for the call, the deputies requested to speak to the man, and were granted access to the home. The deputies found the man in a bedroom awake, and partly covered with a blanket.

While questioning the subject about the call to the residence, an officer noticed blood in a sink and bathtub. Asking if the man was injured, the deputies asked to see the man’s hands. The man refused and started making threats against the officers’ lives.

At this point, the deputies had noticed a bulge in the blanket pointed at them.

Further, into the conversation, the man pulled a handgun and a shotgun from underneath the blanket and pointed the weapons at the deputies.

Threatening to kill the deputies and the female occupant in the house, the deputies tried to deescalate the situation, but the subject pointed the handgun at a deputy’s head.

One of the deputies fearing for his life and others in the residence discharged his weapon fatally injuring the subject.

The male subject was declared deceased at the scene.

An investigation into the officer-involved shooting is being conducted by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Washington County Coroner’s Office.