Local teens compete in talent competition at the Fox Theatre

ST. LOUIS - Contestants in the Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation's 10th Annual St. Louis Teen Talent Competition move on to the semi-final round on Sunday, March 8. Forty-seven high school acts will compete to be finalists at the Fabulous Fox Theatre for scholarships and prizes. The semi-finals on March 8 are not open to the public, but the finals on April 4 at the Fox Theatre are free and open to the public.

For more information, visit https://www.foxpacf.org/programs/teen-talent-competition/.