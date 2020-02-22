Local teens compete in talent competition at the Fox Theatre

Posted 9:41 am, February 22, 2020, by
Data pix.

ST. LOUIS - Contestants in the Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation's 10th Annual St. Louis Teen Talent Competition move on to the semi-final round on Sunday, March 8. Forty-seven high school acts will compete to be finalists at the Fabulous Fox Theatre for scholarships and prizes. The semi-finals on March 8 are not open to the public, but the finals on April 4 at the Fox Theatre are free and open to the public.

For more information, visit https://www.foxpacf.org/programs/teen-talent-competition/.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.