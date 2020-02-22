× MetroLInk train collides with vehicle in East. St. Louis

WASHINGTON PARK, IL – Investigators from the East St. Louis Police Department are trying to figure out what happened in a collision between a MetroLink train and a vehicle at a grade crossing located on Kingshighway in Washington Park Illinois. The incident happened around 1:20 p.m.

A Metro spokesperson says 4 passengers and the MetroLink operator requested medical attention.

MetroLink trains are currently out of service between the Emerson Park and Fairview Heights stations to accommodate repairs to the crossing grade. Shuttles are being used to transport passengers between the stations until the repairs have been completed.