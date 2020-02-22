Unique workout routine, Pound, at the Working Women’s Survival Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We will be doing a segment on getting fit with Pound. Pound is a full body cardio-jam session inspired by the infectious, energizing, and sweat-dripping fun of playing the drums. For all ages, fitness levels, shapes, and sizes.

Jessica White the owner of Enact Wellness Solutions in St Charles, MO has lost a total of 170lbs and kept it off for about 15 years. She opened Enact to create a fun and unique way to get in your fitness and have a close community to make it last a lifetime. One of these fun ways she teaches fitness is through Pound. Pound is so fun and loud you forget you are working out. An hour of Pound is not just fun but effective. You can burn up to 950 calories in one hour and do up to 1200 squats and lunges. One of Jessica`s favorite part of Pound is it is for all ages and body types. Enact has several mom and daughter couples that enjoy this workout together.

She offers her first class for FREE.

You can see more about POUND at the Working Women`s Show this weekend!

St. Louis Working Women`s Show

Through Sunday, February 23

St. Charles Convention Center

Tickets: wwssonline.com