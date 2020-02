× UPS Stores Game of the Week – DeSmet vs CBC – Friday, February 21, 2020

The UPS Stores Game of the Week for Friday, February 21, 2020 is the high school basketball game between DeSmet and CBC.

The Cadets beat the Spartans 70-63 to claim at least a tie of the Metro Catholic Conference.

Caleb Love, the North Carolina recruit led CBC in scoring with 35 points.