Vision of Gentlemen, nation’s number one step team, Best in the Midwest 2020

ST. LOUIS - The Vision of Gentlemen of Vision Rites of Passage Enterprises, Inc. engage males in a positive program that holistically addresses the needs of its members to ensure successful completion of secondary education. They are considered the number one step team in the nation and have some big events taking place this weekend.

Best in the Midwest 2020

Harris-Stowe State University

3026 Laclede Ave.

Saturday, February 22 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

FB: @GentlemenOfVision09

"Gentlemen of Vision"

Documentary Screening

Ferguson Boys' & Girls' Club

9200 W. Florissant

Sunday, February 23 at 3 p.m.

FB: @GentlemenOfVision09

For more information, visit

WWW.GENTLEMENOFVISION.ORG and https://www.eventbrite.com/e/best-in-the-midwest-2020-tickets-87811064257.