Vision of Gentlemen, nation’s number one step team, Best in the Midwest 2020

ST. LOUIS - The Vision of Gentlemen of Vision Rites of Passage Enterprises, Inc. engage males in a positive program that holistically addresses the needs of its members to ensure successful completion of secondary education. They are considered the number one step team in the nation and have some big events taking place this weekend.
Best in the Midwest 2020
Harris-Stowe State University
3026 Laclede Ave.
Saturday, February 22 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
FB: @GentlemenOfVision09
"Gentlemen of Vision"
Documentary Screening
Ferguson Boys' & Girls' Club
9200 W. Florissant
Sunday, February 23 at 3 p.m.
FB: @GentlemenOfVision09
For more information, visit
WWW.GENTLEMENOFVISION.ORG and https://www.eventbrite.com/e/best-in-the-midwest-2020-tickets-87811064257.