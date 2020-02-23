As police are investigating a shooting, gunfire erupts – suspect drives through crime scene

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – The shootings happened in the O'Fallon Park neighborhood. There was one shooting, and while a FOX 2/NEWS 11 crew was on the scene, more gunshots erupted in the next block.

We’re told that one person was struck in the side of the head and forearm. No word on his condition.

St. Louis city police were at a crime scene that was spread out across the 4100 block of West Florissant Avenue. The first shooting happened around twelve o'clock at West Florissant and Alice.

Officers were collecting evidence, placing markers for shell casings, taking photos and processing a vehicle with glass shattered from several bullets hitting the car when the second shooting occurred at a nearby gas station.

Our crew saw two people in cars shooting at one another. It sounded like seven shots, and the car sped off, driving right through the crime scene tape where police were already investigating.

The shootings are not related, and residents say this is all too common and a lot of problems start at the gas station on West Florissant.

If you have any information either of these shootings, please call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department or CrimeStoppers.