Centreville residents left in a lurch over faulty sewage system

CENTREVILLE, IL - Residents in the Metro East community of Centreville are dealing with a nasty unhealthy mess.

Raw sewage from the city's faulty sewage system is backing up into yards and homes with a stench that's unbearable.

You Paid For It talked to one woman who bought a house there to put a senior living center in Centreville.

She didn't discover the sewage problem until after she closed on the property investing over $100,000.

Her effort to try to give back to the community backfiring on her. She can't get a state license now until the sewage problem is resolved. She says she's called on the mayor and other Centreville officials to help with no luck.

She's not the only one with the problem. Dozens of Centreville residents are dealing with the same mess.

FOX 2/NEWS 11’s Blair Ledet showed you, other residents, in her report days ago. She showed people who have spent thousands of dollars coping with this crisis that's not solved.

Complaints have been filed with the mayor and with Illinois EPA, as well as private attorneys to try to get action.