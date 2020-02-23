Humane Society of Missouri reminds pet owners to spay and neuter their pets

Posted 10:50 am, February 23, 2020, by , Updated at 10:49AM, February 23, 2020
Data pix.

ST. LOUIS - February Is Spay/Neuter Awareness Month and the Humane Society of Missouri and its Animal Medical Center of Mid-America remind pet owners how important it is to spay or neuter your furry friends to prevent unwanted litters and end pet overpopulation.

Since inception of its progressive offering of spay/neuter surgeries, the Humane Society of Missouri has conducted more than 400,000 procedures in the greater St. Louis area - more than all other animal welfare groups in Missouri combined.

To schedule an appointment at one of the Animal Medical Center of Mid-America locations in St. Louis City or Maryland Heights, visit amcma.org or call 314-951-1534.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.