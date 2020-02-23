Plunge into Creve Coeur Lake to benefit Special Olympics Missouri

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. - The 14th Annual Polar Plunge will take place on Saturday, February 29th. Brave men and women from around the area will don costumes and swimwear and take 'polar' dips into Creve Coeur Lake.

Their Reason for Freezin` is the athletes of Special Olympics Missouri. All of the proceeds from the plunge will benefit training and competitions, healthy screenings, and ongoing education for over 7,500 Special Olympics Missouri athletes here in the Metro St. Louis Area.

For more information, visit www.somo.org.