Realty Spotlight on STL: Mistakes to avoid when selling in St. Louis

REALTY SPOTLIGHT ON STL: Thinking about selling your home? Amanda Alejandro is the President & Owner of the Realty Shop STL with advice for what mistakes to avoid before you put your home on the market.

She says you should not make home improvements before you hire an agent to help you sell your home. Get a professional to advise you before you spend money. If you have already done home improvements, be sure to keep your receipts and lien waivers to transfer to next owners.

She also advises that you share with your realtor what you owe on your home to be sure your realtor advocate can help you make the most of your sale.

For more information or to contact the Realty Shop STL, click here or call 314-310-4110.