St. Louis BattleHawks beat New York Guardians 29-9 in home opener

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Time to crack a seltzer. The St. Louis BattleHawks beat the New York Guardians 29-9 in the sold-out home opener at the Dome at America’s Center. FOX 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne says that there 29,554 fans in attendance, filling the lower half of the stadium to see the team’s first game in St. Louis.

Martin Kilcoyne says it was an exciting game with a kickoff return for a touchdown, and a trick play for a two-pointer. Plus, there were grown men dressed as birds, and they covered the spread, all in less than three hours.

There was a rally for the team in downtown St. Louis before the big game Sunday. Throngs fo fans cheered “Ka-Kaw” as they got fired up before the game.

A rowdy atmosphere filled the inside of the stadium during football’s return to St. Louis. Many jeered the name of Rams owner Stan Kroenke as St. Louis’ new XFL team rocked the Dome.

Mayor Lyda Krewson also issued a proclamation Sunday. She declared this Sunday “BattleHawks Day.”

Here are some of the social media from the BattleHawks home-opener:

Here is your @XFLBattleHawks recap. 29,554 fans. Kickoff return for TD. Trick play for 2 pointer. Grown men dressed as birds. Covered the spread. All in less than 3 hours. Good deal. — Martin Kilcoyne (@martinkilcoyne2) February 23, 2020

I know the XFL is not the NFL, and I know NFL owners are motivated by greed above all, but I'm not sure how some powerful NFL people don't see what is happening in St. Louis — relocation lawsuit plus BattleHawks success — and not feel like they picked wrong side of divorce. — Ben Frederickson (@Ben_Fred) February 23, 2020

Look who I found at the ⁦@XFLBattleHawks⁩ game. ⁦@Mike_Colombo⁩ and I will chat it up tomorrow afternoon on ⁦@KPLR11⁩ news at 4. We’ll try not to shout #KaKaw as we break ⁦down @StLouisBBB⁩ info. pic.twitter.com/6VwEKQrfAR — Don O'Brien (@DonOBrienWriter) February 23, 2020

1 Sack 💪

1 box of Thin Mints 😋@case_man_ will agree that Girl Scout cookies taste even better when you’re winning! 😉#ForTheLoveOfFootball x #ClearedToEngage pic.twitter.com/ggFhbx5bsv — St. Louis BattleHawks (@XFLBattleHawks) February 23, 2020

In honor of Football returning to St. Louis and The Dome @LydaKrewson has issued a proclamation naming today @XFLBattleHawks Day! Thank you Mayor Krewson! pic.twitter.com/QbFK5ngHMc — America's Center (@AmericasCenter) February 23, 2020

Seems like a pretty good deal to us. Sidebar: What is the best Girl Scout cookie? pic.twitter.com/UP6WhAB5dE — XFL (@xfl2020) February 23, 2020

A Star is Born (2018) pic.twitter.com/LKJ6V2ZJMX — XFL (@xfl2020) February 23, 2020

The trickiest point after in the history of BattleHawks football. 😎⬇️ 📺 ESPN

💻 https://t.co/PvlKi8TfBU#ForTheLoveOfFootball pic.twitter.com/NwCwVQAeuB — St. Louis BattleHawks (@XFLBattleHawks) February 23, 2020

MATT JONES PUNCH IT IN! 💪@mattjonesrb with the 1-yard TD and a little more trickery on the point after. 😎 23-3 BattleHawks | 1:08 2nd Q#ForTheLoveOfFootball x #ClearedToEngage pic.twitter.com/IOWmYwYLWI — St. Louis BattleHawks (@XFLBattleHawks) February 23, 2020