St. Louis BattleHawks beat New York Guardians 29-9 in home opener

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Time to crack a seltzer. The St. Louis BattleHawks beat the New York Guardians 29-9 in the sold-out home opener at the Dome at America’s Center. FOX 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne says that there 29,554 fans in attendance, filling the lower half of the stadium to see the team’s first game in St. Louis.
Martin Kilcoyne says it was an exciting game with a kickoff return for a touchdown, and a trick play for a two-pointer. Plus, there were grown men dressed as birds, and they covered the spread, all in less than three hours.
There was a rally for the team in downtown St. Louis before the big game Sunday. Throngs fo fans cheered “Ka-Kaw” as they got fired up before the game.
A rowdy atmosphere filled the inside of the stadium during football’s return to St. Louis. Many jeered the name of Rams owner Stan Kroenke as St. Louis’ new XFL team rocked the Dome.
Mayor Lyda Krewson also issued a proclamation Sunday. She declared this Sunday “BattleHawks Day.”
