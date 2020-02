Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Women from across the country will be honored at a special event in downtown St. Louis on International Women's Day. They will gather at the Hilton St. Louis at the Ballpark. It's also a Career Connection Luncheon and Mentoring Session. The women will be honored for their leadership and professional achievement. The signature celebration is hosted by Bobcat Event Management & Consulting.

