Authorities identify 6-year-old killed in Route 111 crash

Posted 12:22 pm, February 24, 2020, by

SOUTH ROXANA, Ill. – The Madison County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the young girl killed in Sunday night’s fatal crash on Route 111 in South Roxana.

The crash took place around 6:05 p.m on Route 111 at the intersection of Broadway.

A 2004 Nissan Altima was traveling northbound on Route 111 and collided with a 2002 Chevy pickup, which was traveling southbound on Route 111 and attempting to turn left onto Broadway.

Both drivers were taken to St. Louis-area hospitals. A juvenile in the Altima was brought to a St. Louis hospital. A 21-year-old passenger in the pickup was transported to a local hospital.

Six-year-old Layla Williford-Mason was pronounced dead at the scene at 8 p.m. by an investigator with the coroner’s office. The child was in a booster seat and wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The Illinois State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit is assisting the South Roxana Police Department with the crash investigation.

