× Best Seats – Thomas Rhett Instagram

Thomas Rhett is bringing “The Center Point Road Tour” to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Friday, July 17th along with special guests Cole Swindell and Hardy! The country superstar scored his first #1 hit in 2013 and has been bringing hits to country music ever since.

FOX 2 is giving away tickets EVERY DAY this week , plus one grand prize winner will receive The Best Seats in the house- a pair of VIP tickets plus $200 from Peerless Furniture & Leather Gallery

For a bonus entry, follow us on Instagram . Entry link in the bio!

Hurry! Entries are due by Friday, February 28th at 1pm CST.

Official Rules