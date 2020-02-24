× UPDATE: Endangered Silver Advisory issued for missing 65-year-old

UPDATE: Mr. Nolan was found safe and the endangered silver advisory canceled.

ST. ANN, Mo. – The St. Ann Police Department issued an Endangered Silver Advisory on Monday for a missing 65-year-old man with Alzheimer’s.

According to police, John Nolan left his home in the 3700 block of St. Monica at 4 a.m. and has not been seen since.

Nolan is 5’11” tall and weighs approximately 175 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue-collared shirt, a grey sweater, grey dress shorts, one black shoe, and one tan shoe.

Anyone with information on Nolan’s whereabouts should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Ann Police Department at 314-427-8000.