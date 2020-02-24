× Illinois recreational weed sales net $10 million in tax revenue in 1st month

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) – The Illinois Department of Revenue is reporting the sale of recreational marijuana in Illinois generated $7.3 million in cannabis tax revenue last month.

In addition, the department says an additional $3.1 million was generated in retail sales tax revenue. Dispensaries across the state sold nearly $40 million in recreational pot last month.

In his fiscal year 2021 budget released last week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker projected marijuana sales would generate $28 million in cannabis tax revenue for the remainder of the fiscal year 2020, which ends June 30.

Illinois officials estimate that as the industry matures, marijuana sales will grow to $127 million in fiscal year 2021.