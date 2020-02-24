Traffic updates: Multiple crashes reported this morning. Check our map for the fastest route.

Injured hiker crawls for 8 hours before rescue in Oregon

Posted 10:12 am, February 24, 2020, by

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An injured hiker was rescued after he crawled for eight hours in search of cellphone service, search crews said.

The 26-year-old hiker, Joseph Oldendorph, was found near Olympic National Park by a Jefferson County search and rescue team at 4 a.m. Saturday. Oldendorph had fractured his ankle after slipping on ice while trail running near Hood Canal.

A Coast Guard team from Port Angeles, Washington, flew in on an MH-65 Dolphin chopper and was able to hoist the man from his location. He was then flown to a Seattle hospital.

The man was in stable condition, crews said.

“We like to train for high-altitude rescues because of the mountainous region we operate in,” Lieutenant Commander Sam Hill said in a release. “Because of that training, we were able to overcome numerous environmental challenges to rescue the hiker from a dangerous situation. We thank Jefferson County Search and Rescue for their help locating the hiker and assisting with the hoist.”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.