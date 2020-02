Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO – Around 8:15p.m. Monday night an incident occurred inside the Maryland Heights Community Center located at 2300 McKelvey Road. Officers from surrounding departments have responded to the scene.

Witnesses tell FOX 2/NEWS 11 that a shooting occurred inside the community center.

The scene has been secured, and a command post has been set-up on a nearby Schnucks parking lot.