Local nonprofit to host ” Leap Into Love” trivia night to help foster families

ST. LOUIS - There are thousands of children in the foster care system in and around the St. Louis area.

Angel William president of a nonprofit called All For Family joined Fox 2 to discuss their goal to help fulfill several unmet needs for foster children, foster families, and the kid's biological families.

For more information click here:

"Leap Into Love" with All For Family Trivia Night

City on a Hill Church, 2138 Ridge Dr, Arnold, MO 63010

Saturday, February 29th, 2020

6:00 pm - doors open at 5:15 pm

314-238-4996