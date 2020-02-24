Traffic updates: Multiple crashes reported this morning. Check our map for the fastest route.

Local nonprofit to host ” Leap Into Love” trivia night to help foster families

Posted 9:20 am, February 24, 2020, by
Data pix.

ST. LOUIS -  There are thousands of children in the foster care system in and around the St. Louis area.

Angel William president of a nonprofit called All For Family joined Fox 2 to discuss their goal to help fulfill several unmet needs for foster children, foster families, and the kid's biological families.

For more information click here:

 

 "Leap Into Love" with All For Family Trivia Night
City on a Hill Church, 2138 Ridge Dr, Arnold, MO 63010
Saturday, February 29th, 2020
6:00 pm - doors open at 5:15 pm
314-238-4996

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.