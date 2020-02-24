Man charged in Angie Housman case returns to court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, Mo. - The man charged in the 1993 murder and sexual assault of Angie Housman is set for a case management hearing Monday at 1:30 p.m. in a St. Charles County courtroom.

During the hearing, a judge could set a trial date in the case.

Cox is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of sex abuse for the murder of Angie Houseman in 1993. Houseman, who was 9 at the time, was kidnapped from her school bus stop in St. Ann. Her body was found nine days later at the Busch Wildlife Area in St. Charles County.

The cold case was broken open by new DNA evidence. We don’t know yet if the prosecutor will be seeking the death penalty against Earl Cox.

Cox is also facing four counts of sodomy in St. Louis County for a case involving a second girl.