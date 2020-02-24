× Missouri woman sentenced to 23 years in husband’s killing

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – A Missouri woman has been sentenced to 23 years in prison in the death of her husband whom the defense alleged she stayed with despite the relationship being abusive in part because both of them were struggling with their gender identity.

Forty-nine-year-old Angela Mason, of St. Joseph, was sentenced Monday for voluntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the March 2017 death of her husband, 50-year-old Jeffrey Mason.

Jurors in December chose not to convict her of second-degree murder.

Prosecuting Attorney Ron Holliday said at trial that it was a “disgrace” that Angela Mason used the battered woman defense. He said she Mason had planned the death, sending texts to make it seem like they were arguing.