One child dead, three others injured after crash on Route 111 in South Roxana

Posted 6:44 am, February 24, 2020, by , Updated at 06:50AM, February 24, 2020
SOUTH ROXANA, IL –  One child was killed and three other people were taken to the hospital after a car crash on Route 111 on Sunday.

The violent crash took place around 6:15 p.m., two vehicles were involved and police say the cause is unknown. The investigation is ongoing.

Details about the crash are still coming in but at this point, authorities say a young girl was killed in the crash. Information about the victim or injured occupants have not been released yet.

Route 11 was closed for several hours because of the crash but has since reopened.

