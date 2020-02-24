Police continue to search for gunman who killed a 6-year-old boy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Thousands are expected to walk Monday night in St. Louis City and East St. Louis for peace. The murder of a 6-year-old boy this weekend fresh on their minds.

A community grieving, 6-year-old David Birchfield III was shot in the middle of the day while in a car with his mother. His 9-year-old sister was critically wounded. St. Louis city police need your help to find the person responsible. The family's neighbors are in shock, “It's sad to see another child 6-year-old lost their life this is happening too frequent in our communities we have to bring it to a stop,” said Mark Shahid.

Investigators say the tragedy unfolded Saturday afternoon after two in north St. Louis.

The family came under fire from an alley near Euclid Avenue and Highland Avenue.

Police said besides their mother, two others were inside the car, another adult and child.

They rushed to a hospital, but the little boy didn't survive. His sister is in critical condition after being shot.

The children's mother was hurt by the shattered glass.

The St. Louis Public School District confirmed Birchfield was a kindergartner at Gateway Elementary School and said a crisis team of counselors and social workers were at the school Monday to help students deal with the loss of their classmate.

Police are encouraging anyone with information about the murder and to contact CrimeStoppers.