Rain exits Monday night, then changes to snow by Wednesday

ST. LOUIS - Wet and cool are the weather words for Monday with cloudy skies and periods of rain through much of the day. The most concentrated rain will be this morning with the rain becoming more patchy heading into this afternoon. It will be cooler today with high temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50. Tonight will be cloudy and drizzly with temperatures holding in the low to mid-40s.

Friday will be a day of clouds and some drizzle with nearly steady temps in the 40s. Light rain will develop Tuesday night with that rain changing to some wet snow and flurries by Wednesday morning. No accumulation is expected here but several inches will be possible from northeast Missouri up into the Chicago area Wednesday.

Scattered storms expected today. A few strong to severe storms will be possible over south-central Missouri this afternoon. #mowx #kswx pic.twitter.com/7MZQZppMob — NWS Springfield (@NWSSpringfield) February 24, 2020