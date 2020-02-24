Retired journalist Sam Donaldson in St. Louis to endorse Bloomberg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – A veteran journalist is endorsing a presidential candidate for the first time.

For 52 years former ABC News White House Correspondent Sam Donaldson asked the tough questions of presidents but kept his endorsements to himself. Now he’s speaking out for a candidate he says he’s behind, even crisscrossing the country to let his voice be heard again.

The Edward R. Murrow, Peabody, Emmy and DuPont winner known for his journalistic integrity has covered presidents from JFK to George W. Bush during his career.

At a stop here in St. Louis and Denver this week, the veteran journalist is publicly endorsing 2020 presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg

Donaldson believes this is the most important election the country has faced since the Civil War and says the New York billionaire is the only Democratic hopeful to beat Donald Trump in the November election.

Donaldson is speaking at a private event this evening in support of Mike Bloomberg.