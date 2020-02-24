Song of the Day – Zac Brown Band Takeover

Zac Brown Band brings The Owl Tour to Enterprise Center on Thursday, March 12, with special guests Amos Lee, Poo Bear and Sasha Sirota! It didn’t take long for Zac Brown Band to become one of country music’s most popular and consistently successful acts. Since officially launching in Georgia in 2002, the group has traveled the world, showering audiences with its unique blend of Southern rock, country, roots, and reggae.

Coming to the Enterprise Center on March 12th, FOX 2 is giving you the chance to win tickets to the show every day this week! Tickets are still available!

Propelled by smash hits early on like “Chicken Fried,” “Toes,” and “Cold Weather,” the GRAMMY Award-winning rockers are regularly in-demand. In 2020, Zac Brown Band will set off on The Owl Tour. With the tour extension came the release of the new single, “Someone I Used To Know” causing even more buzz for their additional tour dates. Expect to hear chart-topping singles “Jekyll + Hyde” and “Roots” on the 2020 Zac Brown Band tour.

Official Rules