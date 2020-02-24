St. Louis police ID victim in Carondelet murder

Posted 11:20 am, February 24, 2020, by

Getty Images

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police have identified a man found shot to death inside his Carondelet home last week.

According to Officer Michelle Woodling, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to a home in the 6400 block of Minnesota Avenue at 2 p.m. on February 18. They found 47-year-old Anthony Phinney inside the home with a gunshot wound. EMS responded and pronounced Phinney dead at the scene.

Police took a 34-year-old woman into custody at the home. However, she was released pending further investigation.

Homicide detectives determined the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the department’s homicide division directly at 314-444-5371. If you’d like to leave an anonymous tip and be eligible for a reward, you can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

