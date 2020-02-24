TKO: Emergency Goalie wins NHL game
On tonight’s, 2/24/20 TKO: The Kilcoyne Opinion, Martin tells us the story of David Ayers.
Ayers entered the game in the second period with the Hurricanes leading the Maple Leafs 4-1. Ayers allowed two goals on the first two shots he saw. Then the 42 year old kidney transplant goalie stepped up and stopped the final eight shots of the game by the Maple Leafs. Ayers and the Hurricanes won 6-3. An incredible night for a long time goalie, pressed into NHL action and realizing a lifelong dream.