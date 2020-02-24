× TKO: Emergency Goalie wins NHL game

On tonight’s, 2/24/20 TKO: The Kilcoyne Opinion, Martin tells us the story of David Ayers.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

He's a zamboni driver for the Toronto Marlies minor league hockey team, who is also a practice goalie for the NHL's Maple Leafs. Ayers is also the emergency goalie in Toronto for NHL. If both goalies from a team playing in a game in Toronto happen to both be injured, the emergency goalie is called upon. That happened this past Saturday when both Carolina Hurricanes goalies were injured in the game.

Ayers entered the game in the second period with the Hurricanes leading the Maple Leafs 4-1. Ayers allowed two goals on the first two shots he saw. Then the 42 year old kidney transplant goalie stepped up and stopped the final eight shots of the game by the Maple Leafs. Ayers and the Hurricanes won 6-3. An incredible night for a long time goalie, pressed into NHL action and realizing a lifelong dream.