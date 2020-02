× IHOP giving away free pancakes for National Pancake Day

CHICAGO (WGN) — It’s National Pancake Day at IHOP on Tuesday.

Starting at 7 a.m. on Feb. 25, participating IHOP restaurants are giving away free short stacks of buttermilk pancakes.

This year, in addition to a free short stack, customers can enter a contest to win 250,000 prizes, including free pancakes for life.

National Pancake Day is a fundraiser for IHOP’s charity partners, including Shriners Hospital for Children.

IHOP has raised more than $30 million for charity since it started IHOP National Pancake Day in 2006.

To find a local IHOP restaurant or to donate online, visit www.ihoppancakeday.com. https://twitter.com/IHOP/status/1231962397788844033?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1231962397788844033&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwgntv.com%2F2020%2F02%2F25%2Fihop-giving-away-free-pancakes-for-national-pancake-day-on-tuesday%2F