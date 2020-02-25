× Why aren’t more people able to retire before 65?

ST. LOUIS – Let’s be honest, leaving your nine-to-five job can have some nice perks. By the time some workers reach their 50s and early 60s, they’re starting to feel burned out, so retiring before the traditional age of 65 can feel invigorating.

When is the right time to retire? It’s a question that depends on your personal needs and circumstances—not to mention your personality and plans for what you’d do instead. Senior Financial Advisor and President of Compass Retirement Solutions Marvin Mitchell talks about why aren’t more people able to retire before 65?

You can also receive a complimentary copy of his book “Retire Early: 9 Critical Decisions When Retiring Before 65” – Learn how to get your free book and see more segments here.