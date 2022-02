JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- About 600 Missouri National Guard members have been activated by Gov. Mike Parson to help with this winter storm.

From midnight Wednesday until Thursday afternoon, there have been more than 1,500 stranded drivers on Missouri roadways. Some of those motorists might be surprised to see the National Guard pull up to help, but the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) said in a storm like this, those members are needed.

"We've done pretty well so far, but we still have a ways to go," Captain John Hotz with MSHP said Thursday.

Day two of winter weather was filled with crashes and stalled vehicles along major interstates, but MSHP said it's better than expected.