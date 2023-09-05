ST. LOUIS – It was a violent end to the Labor Day holiday weekend in the city of St. Louis. A double shooting leaves one person dead and another hurt.

Police told FOX 2 that both of the people who were shot were adults. The one who was killed was an adult male, the one who survived is an adult female. Authorities have not yet released the names or ages of the victims who were shot.

This all unfolded on Page near Belt in north city. Police got the call just before 11:45 p.m. Upon arrival, authorities said they found an adult male on the sidewalk. He had been shot and was pronounced dead on the scene.

We’re told a bicycle was right by the man who was dead.

Police also shared that the other person who was shot was hit in the arm. That person was conscious and breathing and was taked to a nearby hospital with what police say are non-life threatening injuries.

The scene was right in front of a YMCA branch. It’s understood that the YMCA was closed at the time, and we don’t believe it had any connection to the shooting.

Homicide detectives have been called in to take over the investigation. At this point, police revealed there are no suspects in the case.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.