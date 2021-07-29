$100,000 available in grant money for educators from The Opportunity Trust

ST. LOUIS – There is money on the table for minority St. Louis educators to build relevant, resilient, and equitable schools.

It’s all coming from The Opportunity Trust which is launching the $100,000 Reinvention by Community Fund.

Mia Howard is an advisor with The Opportunity Trust and she explained how the application process works out on the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck.

Howard said the fund is encouraging “bold ideas that show promise for how students can reenter school safely while also getting caught up on all the learning loss that they’ve experienced over the last year and a half,” due to the pandemic.

Howard said the disparities between the races were there even before the pandemic and The Opportunity Trust wants to reverse that.

“We know that every student can achieve at high levels, and this is an opportunity to put resources in educators’ hands while also shifting who controls how those resources are allocated,” Howard said.

She said this is a micro-grant program. It will be issued in $2,500, $5,000, and $10,000 increments. Applicants can choose at what level they would like to receive support.