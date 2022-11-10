ST. LOUIS – If you need a little Christmas right this very minute, you can have it. On-air host Trish Gazall with 102.5 KEZK, St Louis’ official Christmas station, was here Thursday morning spreading some holiday cheer.

After the November midterm elections, locals can listen to a wide range of Christmas tunes. From classics to the more modern holiday music, you can tune in commercial-free from now until Christmas day.

No matter where you are, it is simple to listen to the station. Options include the Audacy app, the radio, or KEZK’s website are options.