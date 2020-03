Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVILLE, Il. - Eckert's Farm is holding its 10th annual Wine & Food Festival on Saturday, March 7 and Sunday, March 8.

Guests will enjoy tasting over 30+ wines, beers, and spirits, as well as interactive cooking demonstrations and pairing classes.

For more information and to purchase your ticket, visit: https://www.eckerts.com/wine-food-festival.