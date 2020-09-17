11-year-old Saves sister with heimlich maneuver, receives award

WENTZVILLE, Mo.- A mother in Wentzville is grateful to the fire department for teaching her son the heimlich maneuver.



Shortly after he learned the heimlich. He used it to save his little sister who was choking.

After 11-year-old, Logan Hammel performed the maneuver on his four-year-old sister, Paige, his mother asked where he learned it.



He said it was the “Kids Camp” that put on by the Wentzville fire protection district!

The fire department has now presented that young man with a “Life-saving award.”