2 of the 42 dogs rescued from a Missouri puppy mill visit FOX 2

ST. LOUIS – On Monday the Humane Society of Missouri rescued 42 dogs and puppies from one of the most problematic puppy mills in the country, Cedarcrest Kennel in Douglas County, Missouri. They have been repeatedly cited and sued for multiple violations over the past 25 years. It is now shut down for good.

A puppy and mama rescued along with the Humane Society’s vice president of operations Debbie Hill stopped by the FOX 2 studios Thursday morning.

Dorian is the puppy, and the mama is Dolly.

Click here for more information on adoption. If you see an issue call the Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Hotline at (314) 647-4400.