2021 brides are going to have to be creative as venues fill up

ST. LOUIS – If you had a wedding scheduled for the mid to late part of 2020, there’s a good chance the festivities had to be canceled because of COVID and pushed into 2021.
Marianne Moore, the director of sales and catering for 23 City Blocks Hospitality explains the importance of flexibility and creativity for 2021 couples.
Latest headlines:
- ‘It was so scary’: Doorbell camera catches deadly shootout in south Kansas City
- Please don’t eat ‘cannibal sandwiches,’ Wisconsin health department warns
- Newsfeed Now: Family escorted from plane after child refuses to wear mask; plus, an unlikely friendship and Santa safety tips
- McConnell congratulates Joe Biden as president-elect
- This peppermint gift you won’t want to eat, but you’ll still love!