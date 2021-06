ST. LOUIS – The 2021 St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase will let film lovers discover something new from home.

The event will be virtual this year. Cinema St. Louis Artistic Director Chris Clark explains what needs to happen with the COVID vaccine rollout for part of the festival to allow in-person guests.

He also listed some of the genres, female participation, and young filmmakers.

The showcase runs Friday, July 16 through Sunday, July 25.

Click here to learn more.