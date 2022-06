ST. LOUIS – The 2022 Miss Illinois Volunteer Sydney Daniel makes service the center of her life.

Daniel spoke about her volunteer efforts with The Gateway Grizzlies, St. John’s Garden, Upward Sports, and others. She also shared details about her platform, #TimeToTurnOff.

Miss Illinois Volunteer / Miss Teen Volunteer 2023

October 22 – 23, 2022

The Westin Chicago Northwest

400 Park Blvd.

Itasca, IL 60143

https://missvolunteeramerica.net/