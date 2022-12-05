ST. LOUIS – Clare Marie Kuebler, Miss Missouri 2022, is heading to Connecticut to compete for the title of Miss America.

She stopped by to share what it was like being crowned, as well as her time as a student/dance team member at the University of Missouri – Columbia.

Kuebler also explained the phases of competition she’s been focusing on – mainly the social impact initiative and her talents of dancing. She is a monthly volunteer as St. Louis Children’s Hospital, and has visited nine different Missouri hospitals since June this year.

To stay updated on grand reveal announcements, follow Kuebler’s Instagram at MissAmerica.Mo.