ST. LOUIS – The 2023 Heart Ball will emphasize CPR and reduce gender and racial disparities in who receives lifesaving care.

The American Heart Association estimates bystanders perform CPR only 46% of the time. Women, and those in black and brown communities, are least likely to receive the procedure if their hearts stop. The Heart Ball will raise awareness of the procedure and barriers to giving and receiving care.

Heart Ball

Saturday, February 25

6:00 p.m.

The Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis

100 Carondelet Plaza

St. Louis, MO 63105

https://bit.ly/3S2Jv5T