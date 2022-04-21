ST. LOUIS – F3 Fitness will have a 24-hour workout event to help Brenden’s Friday Backpack. The group invites all men to come work out for an hour or more. F3 is looking for donations of jars of peanut butter, granola bars, fruit cups, and other single-serve meals for children. Many children rely on school for lunch. Brendan’s Friday Backpack gives these children food for the weekends. The F3 Jeffco 24-hour Workout benefits Brenden’s Friday Backpack.

Friday, April 22, 2022

6 p.m. CDT

St. Pius X High School

1030 St Pius Dr. #3746

Festus, MO 63028

https://www.f3jeffco.com/24-hr-bd-2022/