ST. LOUIS – The Diamond Diva Empowerment Foundation needs donations of brand-new toiletries for their Love Packages. The group helps survivors of domestic violence. However, Executive Director Keshee Dent explained why the group is also helping families facing other types of crises.

You can donate your brand-new and unopened products through Saturday, February 5 at:

Love Packages Drive

Diamond Diva Empowerment Foundation

1027 S. Vandeventer, Ste. 600

St. Louis, MO 63110

2DEF.org/donate