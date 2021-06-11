30-foot pink airstream helps teach women about their overall health

ST. LOUIS – A 30-foot pink airstream could be rolling into your neighborhood to help women understand their overall health.

About 1 in 8 women will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of her lifetime, and ovarian cancer is the 8th most common cancer for women. That’s regardless of your economic status.

The Pink Ribbon Girls is responsible for this.

Director of Peer Support and Education for the Pink Ribbon Girls Jan Middleton has all the details on how the airstream helps women.

Click here to learn more about the Hope in Motion airstream and the Pink Ribbon Girls.